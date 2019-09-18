Super Eagles to Play Five-Time World Champions

Brazil will meet Senegal and Nigeria in international friendlies in Singapore next month as the five-time world champions prepare for the South American zone’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Senegal are currently 20th in the FIFA rankings while Nigeria are 33rd. Brazil jumped one spot to second following their home Copa America triumph in July. “We chose the two best African countries because of their high level and also because we haven’t played many matches against African teams in recent years,” national team coordinator Juninho Paulista said in comments published on the Brazilian Football Confederation website.

Brazil will meet Senegal at Singapore’s National Stadium on October 13 and Nigeria at the same venue three days later.