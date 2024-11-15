Super Eagles goalkeeper Nwanbali loses dad after the Benin game.

Barely eight hours after he featured for Nigeria against the Benin Republic on Matchday 5 of the 2025 AFCON Qualifiers, Nwanbali, the Super Eagles’ shot-stopper, announced the passing of his dad in an emotional Instagram statement:

“I can’t help but wish you knew what you have done.

Goodbye, Dad.”

The 28-year-old played all 90 minutes during the game, in which Victor Osimhen helped the Super Eagles come from behind to rescue a point.

Nigeria sealed their qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco after acquiring 11 points in five games. They will face Rwanda in their last game on November 18, 2024.

