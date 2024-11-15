LASG revokes housing units unoccupied for two years

Lagos State Government has revoked housing units allocated to unoccupied subscribers for over two years.

The unoccupied units constitute a nuisance in some of the housing estates due to unkept premises, recording shortfall in maintenance schedules and other negative consequences.

Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, the Commissioner for Housing, disclosed this during a visit to enforce Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s directive at one of the Lagos State Housing Estates in Sangotedo, Lekki.

He stated that the revocation is a directive of the Governor based on empirical evidence that most allottees kept the housing units under lock while the State continues to feel the pressure of prospective subscribers who need them.

The Commissioner inspected some of the sealed blocks and flats and stated that the exercise was done irrespective of whether the allottee made full payment or applied under the Rent-To-Own schemes.

Hon Akinderu-Fatai restated the state government’s concern that Lagos State Government Housing Units are meant for those who need them, and not speculators. The various initiatives of the Sanwo-Olu-led administration to increase the housing stock of the state will not be sacrificed for the interest of the privileged few.

“Applying for a Rent-To-Own scheme presupposes the allottee is in desperate need of accommodation; why should such allotted flats be left unoccupied after two years?”, queried the Commissioner.

He reiterated that the State Government will not allow its investment and state-of-the-art housing infrastructure to rot away while genuine homeseekers lament. The Commissioner reaffirmed that the Ministry will refund such allottees and reallocate the housing units to other Lagosians who are ready to put the houses to use immediately

Furthermore, he reiterated the rule in the letter of allocation given to allottees that “Allocated housing estate flats should be occupied three months after allocation and keys released to beneficiaries’’. The estates have shared facilities that should be maintained with the contribution of all allottees.

In the last five years, the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commissioned 21 housing estates through direct intervention and public-private partnerships. The housing estates spread across the state were provided with infrastructure facilities for decent living.

