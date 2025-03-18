Super Eagles Camp Update: Officials and 12 Players Arrive Ahead of World Cup Qualifier

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have confirmed that all team officials and twelve players have arrived at their training camp in Kigali, Rwanda, ahead of their crucial World Cup qualifier against Rwanda on Friday, March 21, 2025.

Players began reporting to camp on Sunday, with Victor Osimhen among the early arrivals. He was welcomed by Nigeria’s ambassador to Rwanda and head coach Eric Chelle, who greeted each player upon arrival.

Players currently in camp:

Amas Obasogie

Tolu Arokodare

Kayode Bankole

Victor Osimhen

Bruno Onyemaechi

Papa Daniel

Moses Simon

Victor Boniface

Raphael Onyedika

Jordan Torunarigha

Stanley Nwabali

Samuel Chukwueze

On Monday night, team captain William Troost-Ekong, Alex Iwobi, and Calvin Bassey were spotted at the airport en route to Kigali. The remaining players are expected to join the squad before the highly anticipated match on Friday.

This fixture marks Matchday 5 of the World Cup qualifiers, with Nigeria set to host Zimbabwe on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

Eric Chelle faces mounting pressure to turn Nigeria’s campaign around, as the Super Eagles currently sit at the bottom of Group C with just three points from four games—one point ahead of Zimbabwe.