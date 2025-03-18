Bulgarian Club Apologizes After Holding a Minute of Silence for Ex-Player Who Is Still Alive

A top club in the Bulgarian league has tendered its apologies after holding a minute’s silence for a former footballer, only to discover later that he is still alive.
Before the club’s Sunday fixture against Levski Sofia, Arda mourned Petko Ganchev, with both teams lining up in the center circle and bowing their heads in his honor.
However, before the game had ended, Arda posted on their Facebook page, stating that they had been misinformed.
“The management of PFC Arda would like to express a huge apology to former Arda player Petko Ganchev and his relatives after the club received incorrect information about his death,” the club wrote.
“We wish Petko Ganchev many more years of good health and hope he continues to enjoy the success of Arda.”
