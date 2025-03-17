Starbucks to Pay $50M After Hot Tea Permanently Scars Man’s Genitals

A Los Angeles County jury has ordered Starbucks to pay $50 million in damages to Michael Garcia, a delivery driver who suffered severe burns after a hot tea spilled in his lap at a Starbucks drive-thru.

The incident occurred on February 8, 2020, at a Starbucks in Los Angeles. Garcia was picking up three Venti-sized “Medicine Ball” teas, a popular off-menu item containing tea, lemonade, and honey.

According to court records, a Starbucks employee negligently placed one of the cups in the to-go tray without securing the lid, which caused the drink to spill into Garcia’s lap moments after he received it.

Garcia suffered third-degree burns from the spill, particularly affecting his genitals, which led to permanent disfigurement and required two skin graft surgeries. His lawyer, Nick Rowley, co-founder of Trial Lawyers for Justice, described the impact of the injury as devastating.

“One of the most pleasurable experiences in life has been changed to pain,” Rowley said. “This will affect every facet of his life.”

Garcia’s injuries, he added, have left him in constant pain, making even intimacy a painful experience.

During the trial, Garcia’s legal team presented surveillance footage that captured the moment the barista handed him the unstable drink. The video showed one of the three beverages sitting askew in the tray, which the jury agreed was key evidence in proving Starbucks’ negligence.

The jury deliberated for just 40 minutes on March 14, 2025, before deciding in favor of Garcia, awarding him $50 million in damages.

“This verdict is a critical step in holding Starbucks accountable for their flagrant disregard for customer safety and failure to accept responsibility,” Rowley said after the decision.

Following the verdict, Starbucks issued a statement expressing sympathy for Garcia but disagreeing with the jury’s ruling.

“We sympathize with Mr. Garcia, but we disagree with the jury’s decision that we were at fault for this incident and believe the damages awarded to be excessive,” said Jaci Anderson, Starbucks’ Director of Corporate Communications. “We have always been committed to the highest safety standards in our stores, including the handling of hot drinks.”

The coffee giant has announced plans to appeal the ruling.

Failed Settlement Talks and Pre-Trial Negotiations

Before the trial, Starbucks had offered to settle the case for $3 million, but Garcia initially rejected the offer under three conditions:

Starbucks issued a public apology. The company implements new policies to prevent similar incidents. Starbucks sent a company-wide memo instructing workers to double-check hot drinks before handing them to customers.

When the company refused to meet these conditions, Garcia sued, seeking $120 million in damages.

Comparisons to Other Hot Beverage Lawsuits

The case has drawn comparisons to the famous McDonald’s coffee case from the 1990s, in which a woman was awarded nearly $3 million after suffering severe burns from a spilled cup of coffee. That case set a precedent for hot beverage safety lawsuits.

While Starbucks plans to appeal, Garcia and his legal team say that no amount of money can undo the life-changing damage he suffered.

“No amount of money can undo the permanent catastrophic harm he has suffered,” Rowley stated. “But this jury verdict ensures Starbucks is held responsible.”

The case will continue in appeals court as Starbucks fights the massive payout.