Sunday Synopsis: Unity of Purpose

Dear friends in Christ,



Shalom! I hope Trinity Sunday, 15 June 2025, brings you peace, blessings, and unlimited favours.



The first reading talks about the creative power of the Trinity – it reveals the delight that we enjoy in God’s craftsmanship. In the second reading, St. Paul states that we are judged righteous and are at peace with God through Jesus Christ. The Gospel discloses that the Holy Spirit would lead the Church to the complete truth. We are challenged to imitate the Trinity of love in the Unity of the Spirit.



Review of Readings



The first reading (Proverbs 8:22-31) talks about the creative power of the Trinity and reveals the delight that human beings enjoy in God’s craftsmanship.



In the second reading (Romans 5:1:5), St. Paul makes the point that we are judged righteous and at peace with God through Jesus Christ. He emphasises that because Jesus has entered the state of grace, we look forward to his grace, noting that our suffering brings patience. Paul maintains that patience brings perseverance, perseverance brings hope, and hope is not deceptive because the love of God has been poured into our hearts.



The Gospel reading (John 16:12-15) relates that the Holy Spirit would lead the Church to the complete truth. It also discloses that the Spirit would reveal to us the message of the Father.



Take Home Lessons



1. The first reading challenges us to reflect deeply about God’s creative power in the Trinity, which calls us to enjoy God’s craftsmanship by perfecting creation.



2. The second reading urges leaders of the Church to rely on grace and accept suffering with patience, even as the Spirit superintends over ecclesiastical governance as well as the administration of sacraments.



3. In imitation of Jesus, the second person of the Blessed Trinity, we are challenged to live for our brothers and sisters, especially the victims of war and conflict in Gaza and Ukraine, and all others who are persecuted for the sake of Christ.



4. Amid the apparent despair in the world which weighs us down, we are urged to rely on the consolation of the Holy Spirit as God’s abiding presence assures that we are not alone.



5. The hypostatic union and the unity of the Godhead demonstrated in the Trinitarian Communion calls us to seek the unity of the spirit in our homes and the Church, bearing in mind that as a domestic church, our homes should be citadels of God’s love which is fully expressed in the Eucharistic liturgical assembly.



Conclusion



In the spirit of our common fellowship, we are urged to greet one another with the Holy Kiss. The Holy Kiss, being the metaphor for the Trinity, reminds us of the Trinitarian romance which came to the fore at the baptism (Cf. Matthew 3:16-17) and transfiguration (Cf. Matthew 17:1-13) of Jesus.



May our celebration have effects in our lives as the Blessed Trinity spurs us on to the beatific vision. Have a blessed week!



Yours in Christ!