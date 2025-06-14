Ezeudo Uche Nworah: A Beacon Of Peace In Anambra’s Political Landscape

In a country where politics is often driven by bitterness, rivalry, and personal ego, it is rare to see leaders who rise above the fray and act as true ambassadors of peace. One such leader is Dr. Uche Nworah, the man widely known by his traditional title, “Ezeudo”, a name that literally translates to “King of Peace.” His recent public intervention made on his Facebook page in the unfolding political discourse in Anambra State has once again proven that he is not just a bearer of a prestigious title, but a living embodiment of what that title represents.

Following the recent comments made by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Barrister Sly Ezeokenwa in which he unfairly drew a disparaging comparison between Governor Charles Soludo and his predecessor, Chief Willie Obiano, Ezeudohas weigh in by saying that the comparison was unnecessary, and that such does not augur well for the development of the state. Ezeokenwa had appeared on Channels TV and, without restraint, claimed that Soludooutperformed Obiano by building close to 1,000 kilometers of road in three years, while Obiano allegedly delivered only about 100 kilometers in eight years. It was a statement clearly crafted to project Soludo’s administration as superior while subtly ridiculing the legacy of the former governor.

But in a political terrain like Nigeria’s, where such utterances often spark back-and-forth mudslinging, Dr. Uche Nworah chose a different path. Through a Facebook post titled “Biko Nu Let Akpokuodike Be”, he appealed for calm, maturity, and historical perspective, reminding all concerned that progress in governance is not about belittling predecessors but building upon their work.

In his post, Dr. Nworah pointed out that governance is “incremental”, a point often lost on many political appointees and public commentators. Using the Igbo adage, “Oburo onye li zia ogwe osi ogwe gbajie,” he called for respect for Chief Willie Obiano, who, in his view, had done his bit and handed over to a worthy successor, Professor Charles Soludo.

Importantly, Dr. Nworah reminded Barrister Ezeokenwaand the public that Obiano was the one who approved Ezeokenwa’s appointment as APGA’s National Legal Adviser and also stood by Soludo during his turbulent journey to the governorship. That Soludo’s camp is now comfortable with publicly throwing jabs at Obiano, who remains a loyal member of APGA, is not only disappointing, it is dangerous for party cohesion.

But rather than spew bitterness, Dr. Nworah calmly emphasized the importance of unity, continuity, and mutual respect. His words reflected not just wisdom but a deep understanding of leadership, culture, and public responsibility.

Dr. Uche Nworah is no stranger to the political ecosystem of Anambra State. As the former Managing Director and CEO of Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS), he worked closely with the Obiano administration and was a firsthand witness to the internal and external pressures that came with leading the state. He is not speaking from the sidelines, he was there when key political decisions were made, when APGA faced critical battles, and when Soludo’s candidacy almost slipped through the cracks.

Given this background, his calm, respectful, and culturally rooted response stands out as a model of how political figures should engage one another, especially within the same party. His statement was not just a defense of Obiano; it was a defense of decorum, dignity, and decency.

As the November 2025 governorship election approaches, political players are beginning to reposition themselves, and tensions are naturally rising. But as Ezeudo aptly pointed out, throwing unnecessary shade at predecessors, especially within the same political family, is a recipe for self-destruction.

He maintained that Anambra State cannot afford a divided APGA. The party, which prides itself on Igbo identity and progressivism, must avoid slipping into the kind of political cannibalism that destroys parties from within. Governor Soludo and the party leadership must realize that projecting strength does not require denigrating the past, it requires building on it.

Obiano’s legacy, like that of Peter Obi before him, is part of the APGA story. These men may not have achieved perfection in office, but they played vital roles in shaping the state and the party’s fortunes. The least they deserve is respect.

In Nigeria’s toxic political culture, gratitude is often the first casualty. Beneficiaries of political goodwill are often the ones who later become the most vocal critics of those who helped elevate them. But Ezeudo Uche Nworah is trying to change that narrative. By calling attention to the sacrifices Obiano made to ensure Soludo’s emergence, he has done what many within APGA are too scared, or too politically calculating, to do: speak the truth.

This is not just about protecting Obiano’s image. It is about preserving the values that hold communities and institutions together, “values like loyalty, respect for elders, and truthfulness”.

In traditional Igbo society, chieftaincy titles are not given lightly. The title “Ezeudo” is reserved for men who mediate, reconcile, and calm troubled waters. It is a title that carries spiritual and moral responsibility. Dr. Uche Nworah has not only earned the title in name, he continues to live up to it in action.

His latest intervention proves once again that he is not interested in political drama or personal aggrandizement. Rather, he is invested in ensuring that peace, maturity, and progress remain the guiding principles of political engagement in Anambra State.

There are lessons here that go beyond Anambra. Politicians across Nigeria should study and emulate Ezeudo’s approach. When confronted with provocations, they should not always respond with venom. Sometimes, a gentle reminder of shared history and collective responsibility can do more good than a thousand political attacks.

Nigerian politics is sorely lacking in statesmen, men and women who speak with wisdom, caution, and a long-term view of history. Dr. Uche Nworah stands out in this regard, and his voice should not be ignored.

As the election season heats up, and as political actors jostle for influence and position, Anambra State must remember its core values. Division, disrespect, and dishonor will only weaken the state and the party that claims to represent its interests.

Let voices like Ezeudo Uche Nworah’s continue to ring out. Let peace, not provocation, guide the discourse. Let us remember that political leadership is not a competition to outshine predecessors, but a collective mission to serve the people better with each passing administration.

Indeed, Ezeudo has shown that peace is not weakness. It is strength, quiet, wise, and enduring. Anambra is lucky to have him. Nigeria needs more like him.