Sunday Synopsis: Unconditional Giving

32nd Sunday of the Year, B – November 10, 2024.

Readings: 1 Kings 17:10-16; Ps 145:7-10; Hebrews 9:24-28; Gospel – Mark 12:38-44.

In the first reading, we are told how a widow ministered to the needs of the Prophet Elijah despite her scarce resources. The second reading tells us how Christ shared his humanity with us by offering himself to take away our sins. In the gospel, we are presented with the story of the widow who gave two copper coins – her all. Jesus praised the widow for giving more than others since she gave all she had to live on. We are charged to embrace the unconditional giving of our time, treasure, and talents for the good of humanity to the glory of God.

Introduction

Friends in Christ, as we approach the end of the year, our liturgical theme “Unconditional Giving” calls us to reflect on charity and sacrificial giving. Before we delve into the lessons of the day, it is important to reflect on the readings and highlight the types of givers and kinds of giving as well as examples of unconditional giving and pastoral application.

Background & Summary of the Readings

In the first reading (1 Kings 17:10-16), we are told how a widow ministered to the needs of the Prophet Elijah despite her scarce resources. In obedience to God’s word, the “Jar of meal shall not be spent, a jug of oil shall not be emptied, before the day when the Lord sends rain on the face of the earth” as the Lord had foretold through Elijah.

The second reading (Hebrews 9:24-28) tells us how Christ shared his humanity with us by offering himself to take away our sins. It makes the point that Christ gave himself to humanity by unconditional giving.

In the gospel (Mark 12:38-44), we are presented with the story of the widow who gave two copper coins – her all and Jesus praised the widow for giving more than others since she gave all she had to live on.

Pastoral Lessons

1. Take to sacrificial giving: In a world where about 733 million people face hunger with 1 in 11 people worldwide, 1 in 5 in Africa according to UN 2023 data, the first reading challenges us to share the little food and resources we have with others bearing in mind the prophetic words that our food would not be spent nor the jug of oil emptied.

2. Embrace kindness: In the second reading, St. Paul urges us to share our humanity with others by offering them our milk of kindness, sympathy, and empathy.

3. Be spiritual givers: Christians are encouraged to embrace spiritual giving which constitutes using our gifts and talents for the betterment of mankind, to the glory of God (Cf. 1 Pet 4:10).

4. Be Thanksgivers: We are encouraged to give with a cheerful heart by offering wholehearted service to God for his kindness and blessings in our lives mindful that thanksgivers give with a cheerful heart (Cf. 2 Corinthians 9:7).

5. Take to Qualitative Giving: Just as accepted the sacrifice of Abel (Cf. Gen 4:4 Cain), we are charged to embrace qualitative giving according to our means (Cf. 1 Corinthians 16:2) like the widow that gave two her copper coins and was praised by Jesus.

Summary Lines

1. In the first reading, we are told how a widow ministered to the needs of the Prophet Elijah despite her scarce resources.

2. The second reading tells us how Christ shared his humanity by offering to take away our sins.

3. It makes the point that Christ gave himself to humanity by unconditional giving.

4. In the gospel, we are presented with the widow’s story who gave two copper coins – noting how others gave out of their plenty.

5. Jesus praised the widow for giving more than others since she gave all she had to live on.

Conclusion

In conclusion, we are called to emulate the Shunammite family by being qualitative givers not ought givers like Ananias and Sapphira (Cf. Acts 5:1-11) or grudge givers (Cf. 2 Corinthians 9:7). If we shun being Ought or Grudge givers and embrace being thanksgivers, God blesses us because he loves a cheerful giver (2 Cor. 9:7). As disciples of Christ, we are urged to as a matter of urgency exemplify qualitative and spiritual giving. We are charged to embrace the unconditional giving of our time, treasure, and talents for the good of humanity to the glory of God. Happy Sunday!

