15 Feared Dead As Newly-formed Terrorist Group, Lakurawa Invade Kebbi

No fewer than 15 people were killed in a fierce clash between residents of the Mera community and members of a new terrorist group, Lakurawa, in Kebbi State.

Recall that Nigerian military authorities have earlier confirmed the emergence of the Lakurawa group, which reportedly has links to ISIS operating in the Sahel.

The attack occurred on Friday, November 8 in Mera village, located in the Augie local government area of Kebbi State, as the terrorists attempted to raid the community to rustle livestock.

It was gathered that residents of the area resisted the assault, and a violent confrontation ensued.

“A herder ran to the community and raised the alarm. Local residents responded and engaged the terrorists in a fight, which led to the deaths of 15 people, with many others injured,” a local source revealed.

The locals reportedly succeeded in killing some terrorists and injuring others, although survivors among the attackers managed to carry away their casualties as they retreated.

Meanwhile, the Kebbi State Deputy Governor, accompanied by the Commissioner of Police and the Emir of Argungu, visited Mera to offer condolences.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...