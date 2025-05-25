Sunday Synopsis: Peace through the Spirit

Sixth Sunday of Easter: Year C – 25 May 2025.

Readings: Acts 15:1-2.22-29; Responsorial Psalm Ps 67:2-3,5,6 & 8 (R.v.4); Revelations 21:10-14, 22-23; Gospel John 14:23-29.

The first reading recounts that the apostles amicably resolved the issue of the circumcised and uncircumcised, which was dividing the early Church. The second reading tells how John saw the New Jerusalem, the holy city coming from God out of heaven. Jesus bequeathed peace to his apostles in the gospel as a parting gift. The liturgy reminds us that a lack of understanding creates tensions and conflicts. Amid intractable conflicts around the world, we are charged to always invoke the holy spirit as the principal agent of ending family, communal, and religious feuds.

Introduction

Conflict in human society is as old as man himself. From the days of Adam and Eve through the early Church to contemporary times, conflicts have reared their ugly heads in both the Church and secular society. Since it is a given that tensions and conflicts are part of human existence, we must learn how to manage conflicts and sue for peace. The violence between Russia and Ukraine, and Israel and Palestine is among the 83.4 million conflicts across 117 countries at the end of 2024. With this realisation, we can only say, “Lord, we are weak and our need [for peace] is greater.” The early Christian Community handled complaints, tensions, and conflicts amicably as a model for achieving true peace.

Background and Summary of the Readings

The first reading (Acts 15:1-2.22-29) recounts how the Apostles amicably resolved the issue of the circumcised and uncircumcised, which was dividing the early Church. Some people who came from Judea insisted that circumcision is a prerequisite for salvation. Paul and Barnabas had a fierce debate with the proponents of this view. Since they refused to listen to the apostles, the elders appointed Paul and Barnabas to Antioch to resolve the matter with a letter containing instructions about abstinence from what is sacrificed to idols, blood, or what is strangled, and from unchastity. The conflict was resolved at the First Council of Jerusalem through listening to the agitators, sending of emissaries, dialogue, subtle persuasion, and recourse to the Holy Spirit.

The second reading (Revelations 21:10-14, 22-23) recounts how John saw the New Jerusalem, the holy city coming from God out of heaven. It reveals that “the city did not need the sun or the moon for light, since it was lit by the radiant glory of God and the lamb was a lighted torch for it.”

In the gospel (John 14:23-29), Jesus bequeathed peace to his apostles as a parting gift. Peace, as we know, is God’s gift to humanity. Not the type of peace the world gives but the peace that comes from God himself – from the Holy Spirit.

Pastoral Lessons

1. Sue for Peace: We are charged to critically look at the tensions, agitations, and killings in our land and sue for peace.

2. Recourse to the Holy Spirit: Beyond relying on diplomatic means, like the early Church, we ought to learn to listen to the agitators, dialogue with complainants, use emissaries, employ subtle persuasion, and above all, have recourse to the Holy Spirit, especially where tension persists.

3. Pray for Peace: The glory St. John saw in the second reading reminds us that only peacemakers will see the face of God, which further invites us to take to St. Francis’ prayer for peace in our families and parish communities.

4. Avoid Feuds: By stating “Do not let your hearts be troubled,” Jesus wants us to avoid the causes of conflict, such as personal ego and pride, selfish or vested interests, ideological differences, and unspiritual pursuits.

5. Respect Others: Jesus presents us with permanent peace built on prayer and the Holy Spirit as the basis for respecting and accommodating others.

Summary Lines

1. The first reading recounts how the Apostles amicably resolved the issue of the circumcised and uncircumcised, which was dividing the early Church.

2. The second reading recounts how John saw the New Jerusalem.

3. The city did not need the sun or the moon for light, since it was lit by the radiant glory of God.

4. In the gospel, Jesus bequeathed peace to his apostles as a parting gift.

5. Peace, as we know, is God’s gift to humanity.

Conclusion

Today’s liturgy reminds us that the absence of understanding creates tensions and conflicts. Therefore, we are charged to seek ways of resolving family feuds, communal clashes, and wars between nations. Let us end with St. Francis’ prayer for peace: Lord, make me an instrument of your peace. Where there is hatred, let me sow love; where there is injury, pardon; where there is doubt, faith; where there is despair, hope; where there is darkness, light; where there is sadness, joy. O, Divine Master, grant that I may not so much seek to be consoled as to console; to be understood as to understand; to be loved as to love; For it is in giving that we receive; it is in pardoning that we are pardoned; it is in dying that we are born again to eternal life. Have a blessed week.

