Sunday Synopsis: Affliction of the Arrogant 

Shikrot Mpwi – Sunday Synopsis

Fr. Justine John Dyikuk

Dear friends in Christ,

On the Twenty Second Sunday of the Year, C (August 31, 2025), I bring you greetings and God’s blessings!

Theme: Affliction of the Arrogant

Introduction

Beloved in Christ, since the devil deceived Adam and Eve, he continues to mislead Christians into arrogance. The first reading highlights that gentility and humility are necessary to gain God’s favour. The second reading reveals the glory of the heavenly Jerusalem. In the gospel, Jesus urges us to take the lowest place, avoiding pride so that we may be elevated here and in the next life.

Review of the Readings

The first reading (Sirach 3:17-20.28-29) emphasizes that gentility and humility are essential for gaining God’s favour. It highlights that while God is excellent, humble prayers can reach Him. It notes that the proud cannot be cured, as their arrogance takes root in them. Lastly, it suggests that a wise person reflects on parables, and an attentive ear is the dream of a sage.

The second reading (Heb. 12:18-19, 22-24a) reveals the glory of the heavenly Jerusalem, populated by millions of angels and the whole Church, where everyone is a “first-born” son and a citizen of heaven. It presents Jesus as the supreme judge among the spirits of the perfected saints, whose blood of purification speaks more insistently than Abel’s.

In the Gospel (Luke 14:1-7, 14), Jesus visits the house of a leading Pharisee on the Sabbath and observes guests choosing the best places of honour. He advises taking the lowest seat to avoid embarrassment and teaches that humility leads to exaltation: “for everyone who exalts himself will be humbled.” Additionally, he encourages using dinner as an opportunity to show kindness to those in need.

Takeaway Lessons

1. Our liturgy cautions against the pride of life, which St. Thomas Aquinas identifies as a cause of sin. This pride, tied to worldly values, leads to arrogance and boasting (Cf. 1 John 2:16) – The Bible states: “The greater you are, the more you must humble yourself…” (Sir 3:18).

2. Jesus’ call to take the lowest places encourages us to prioritize others, leading to promotion by God in this life and the next.

3. The liturgy urges us to embrace social inclusion and humility, transcending differences in race, gender, religion, and social status. It compels us to care for our common humanity and support the vulnerable, especially orphans and widows.

4. We are invited to focus on the great festival in heaven, where millions of angels and the entire Church gather, and everyone is a “firstborn” son and citizen of heaven.

5. Richer nations are urged to stop pressuring poorer nations for support based on “ideological colonisation,” as Pope Francis describes it.

Conclusion

We are challenged to confront our tendency towards ego, critical judgment, and seeking places of honour in social settings. Jesus advocates simplicity and inclusion, urging us to dismantle pride and embrace social inclusion. Only by doing so can we truly approach Mount Zion and the heavenly Jerusalem, joining the assembly of the faithful before God. Let us embrace humility and charity, recognizing that pride leads to downfall. Remember, humility is our most potent weapon against the enemy. Have a terrific week!