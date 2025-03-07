SUN Award Proves Anambra Youths’ Strong Confidence in Soludo – NYCN Chairman Obi

The recent award of SUN Newspaper’s highly-coveted ‘Governor of the Year’ honour on Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has reinforced the position of the state youths that the governor has performed beyond the expectations of the Anambra people.

The Anambra State Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Ambassador Surveyor Obi Emeka Chukwudi, asserted in an exclusive chat with newsmen at the State Youth House in Awka on Thursday.

Soludo was honoured with the coveted award over the weekend at a grand ceremony held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, in the presence of notable Nigerians.

Recall that Anambra Youths, under the aegis of NYCN, passed a vote of confidence in Governor Soludo and his administration late last year, citing the massive infrastructural transformation in the state, the laudable policies in the health and education sector, and the empowerment of youths through the One Youth Two Skills initiative, among other things.

Speaking to newsmen, Surveyor Obi said the award lends credence to the youths’ earlier observation and is well-deserved.

For a renowned media outlet like The SUN to recognize and honour Soludo, there must have been credible evidence of the governor’s laudable achievements at the state’s helm of affairs.

The youth leader, who observed that the pace of development has not slowed down in the state, expressed the hope that the honour would spur the governor to continue to do more in service of the Anambra people.

“Anambra people are lucky that at this time of economic crunch, the state is blessed with a frugal leader, who has carefully managed the state’s meagre resources to meet the key needs of the people.

“As a renowned economist of note, the governor had been creative in steering Anambra out of the scarcity of funds which he met upon assuming office, without putting the state in debt.

“With a strategy to internally mop up funds through appropriate taxation, plugging loopholes in the system and drastically crashing the cost of governance, the governor has grown the state’s revenue base and also deployed the monies raised to work for the people,” Obi posited.

The Anambra Youth leader assured that the state’s youth are ready to continue working as partners with the governor to sustain efforts at achieving the Anambra of everyone’s dreams.

He appealed to politicians and other key stakeholders to rally support for the governor, reminding them that when Anambra succeeds, it will benefit all.