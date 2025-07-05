Sule Lamido Says He’ll Support Peter Obi If Chosen as Coalition’s Presidential Candidate

Former Jigawa State Governor and PDP chieftain, Sule Lamido, has said he is ready to support former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, if Obi emerges as the chosen candidate of the proposed opposition coalition.

Speaking during a brief chat with journalists on Friday night, Lamido made it clear that he would fully back any candidate selected by the coalition, as long as the person is committed to rescuing Nigeria.

“If the coalition produces Peter Obi or anyone else committed to rescuing Nigeria, I will support them. But I remain PDP. We should have outgrown tribal and regional sentiments,” Lamido said.

He stressed that personal or regional interests should be put aside, and the focus should be on what is best for the country.

Lamido’s endorsement of Peter Obi despite belonging to a different party highlights a possible shift in Nigerian politics, where national interest may begin to outweigh party loyalty.

As more influential figures from different parties continue to join the coalition discussions, it remains uncertain whether they will succeed in challenging the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next general elections.

Photo, Former Jigawa State Governor and PDP chieftain, Sule Lamido