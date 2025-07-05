Ex-Arsenal Player, Thomas Partey, Charged with Multiple Rape Charges Ahead of Wedding

Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Teye Partey, 32, has been charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

The charges follow a police investigation that began over three years ago and involve complaints from three separate women.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed on Friday, July 4, 2025, that the offences are alleged to have taken place between 2021 and 2022.

“The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised the prosecution of Thomas Partey for multiple counts of rape, after carefully reviewing a comprehensive file of evidence,” said Jaswant Narwal, Chief Crown Prosecutor.

“We remind everyone that criminal proceedings are active and the defendant has the right to a fair trial.”

According to police records:

Two counts of rape relate to one woman

Three counts of rape concern a second woman

One count of sexual assault is connected to a third woman

Partey, who lives in Hertfordshire, England, has denied all charges.

“Thomas Partey denies all the charges against him. He has fully cooperated with the police and CPS throughout their three-year investigation,” said his lawyer, Jenny Wiltshire, in a public statement on Friday.

“He now welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name. Given that there are now ongoing legal proceedings, my client is unable to comment further.”

Partey is expected to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

The charges came just one day before Partey was reportedly due to marry his fiancée, English model and influencer Janine Mackson, in Spain on Saturday, July 5.

Partey and Mackson got engaged in the summer of 2024 and welcomed their daughter earlier this year. In May 2025, Mackson posted photos from what appeared to be her bachelorette party in Ibiza, with the caption “A weekend full of love”. Partey liked the post.

Although it was understood that Partey had travelled to Spain on Thursday, July 3, it remains unclear whether the wedding ceremony went ahead. Efforts to contact Partey’s representatives for comment have not received a response.

Partey was first arrested in July 2022 following a rape allegation. At the time, police did not name the footballer, but Partey’s identity was widely shared online. This led to visible hostility from opposition fans, including loud boos during Arsenal’s FA Cup match against Manchester United in January 2023, when Partey came off the bench in extra time.

The police investigation formally began in February 2022, led by Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy of the Metropolitan Police.

“Our priority remains providing support to the women who have come forward,” said DS Furphy on Friday.

Partey’s contract with Arsenal Football Club ended on June 30, 2025, just four days before the charges were filed. The midfielder had joined the club from Atlético Madrid in October 2020 for a reported fee of £45.3 million.

During his five-year spell at Arsenal:

He made 130 appearances

Scored 9 goals

Played 12 times in the 2024–25 Champions League, helping the team reach the semi-finals

Scored 4 goals in 35 Premier League matches during the 2023–24 season

An Arsenal spokesperson said,

“The player’s contract ended on June 30. Due to ongoing legal proceedings, the club is unable to comment on the case.”

Both the Football Association and the Premier League have declined to comment.

Partey remains an active member of the Ghana national team, with over 50 caps. His most recent appearance was in World Cup qualifiers played in March 2025.

As the case proceeds, all eyes are now on Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 5, when Partey is scheduled to make his first appearance in court. Until then, no further public statements are expected from the player or his legal team.