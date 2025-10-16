Gov Radda Welcomes Newly Commissioned Katsina Officers from NDA

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, on Wednesday welcomed indigenes of the state who were recently commissioned into the Nigerian Armed Forces after completing their training at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) as part of the 72 Regular Course.

The officers, who graduated two weeks ago, visited the Governor at the Government House in Katsina to thank him and the state government for their support and encouragement during their training.

The delegation was led by the Chairman of the Nigeria Youth Congress (NYC), Muhammad Muhammad Mono. The newly commissioned officers included: Second Lieutenant M. Shittu (Ingawa), Second Lieutenant I. Nasir (Malumfashi), Second Lieutenant M. S. Hamisu (Mai’adua), Second Lieutenant A. S. Ismail (Jibia), Second Lieutenant A. Ibrahim (Safana), Second Lieutenant U. S. Kabiru (Kaita), Flying Officer A. Babangida (Funtua), Flying Officer A. B. Zakari Ya’u (Katsina), Second Lieutenant A. M. Bala (Musawa), Second Lieutenant S. Abubakar (Kankia), Second Lieutenant I. A. Mani (Mani), Second Lieutenant K. I. Sambo (Malumfashi), Sub Lieutenant S. I. Sule (Daura), and Pilot Officer K. D. Kabir (Kafur).

Governor Radda congratulated the young officers, describing their commissioning as a proud achievement for both them and the people of Katsina State.

He praised their courage, discipline, and commitment, saying they had proven themselves through one of the toughest military training programs in Nigeria.

“You have made Katsina proud,” he said. “Your achievement is not just yours alone but for every son and daughter of our state who believes in service, sacrifice, and honour.”

The governor reminded the officers that wearing the uniform comes with great responsibility and urged them to serve the nation with integrity and humility. “You are now ambassadors of Katsina State. Let your conduct always reflect courage, unity, and discipline,” he advised.

Governor Radda also encouraged them to follow the examples of notable Katsina military figures such as the late General Hassan Usman Katsina, General Muhammadu Buhari, and the late General Shehu Musa Yar’adua.

He urged them to fear God, remain humble, and serve with honesty and justice. “Never misuse the privilege of your uniform. Let every action you take be guided by sincerity and accountability,” he said.

The Governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting youth development and leadership training, noting that the officers’ success shows what young people from Katsina can achieve with the right support.

Speaking earlier, NYC Chairman Muhammad Mono thanked the governor for his continuous support for youth empowerment in the state.

On behalf of the new officers, Lieutenant Usman Abdullahi also expressed appreciation to the governor and promised that they would remain loyal, disciplined, and dedicated in their service to the nation.

The event was attended by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Alhaji Abdulkadir Nasir Mamman, senior government officials, military representatives, and members of the Nigeria Youth Congress.