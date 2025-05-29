Close Menu
    BREAKING: Boko Haram Kills Farmers in Borno, Plants Bombs on Corpses

    BREAKING: Boko Haram Attacks Damboa LGA, Kills Four People
    Boko Haram terrorists killed several farmers in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State on Wednesday.

    According to a security source who spoke to The News Chronicle on Wednesday night, the attackers not only murdered the farmers but also attached explosives to their bodies.

    The source said that this tactic has made it extremely dangerous for anyone to retrieve the corpses, as the bombs could detonate at any time.

    Authorities are working cautiously to secure the area and safely remove the bodies.

