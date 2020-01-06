Student burnt beyond recognition in Anambra school fire

A midnight fire outbreak at Patterson Memorial Grammar School, Awada-Obosi, Anambra State has claimed the life of a student of the school.

The victim, a JSS one student identified as Chigozie Dim Anyichie, aged 11, was said to be inside a block of the school dormitory that was completely burnt down at about 10 pm last night.

It was gathered that all the students living in the dormitory were out in the field for night prayers when the said incident took place except for the unfortunate Chigozie.

The fire was said to have been eventually put off through concerted efforts of the staff and students when it was discovered that the victim was caught up in the inferno and burnt beyond recognition.

Confirming the incident, the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed said they were alerted of the development by the Principal of the school, Reverend Kajetan Anuforo after which police detectives led by DPO Awada Division, Chief Superintendent of Police Tony Adeyi visited the scene and took the victim to the hospital where he was certified dead by a Medical Doctor.

He said the corpse has been photographed and deposited at the morgue for postmortem examination.

“Meanwhile, the cause of the fire and value of property destroyed is yet to be ascertained. The Commissioner of Police in Anambra, John Abang has commiserated with the family of the victim and ordered a discreet investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident,” he said.

Viewer discretion advised, please