Stormzy Banned from Driving in the UK

Popular British rapper Stormzy has been banned from driving for nine months after being caught using his mobile phone while driving his luxurious Rolls-Royce.

The incident happened in west Kensington, London, on March 7, 2024, when an off-duty police officer spotted him in action.

The Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court delivered the verdict on Thursday, with District Judge Andrew Sweet branding Stormzy’s behavior as “dangerous and irresponsible.”

The chart-topping star pleaded guilty to the offense through a letter submitted to the court. As a result, six more points were added to his driving license, tipping the total to 12 – the magic number that triggers an automatic ban under UK driving laws.

Turns out, this isn’t Stormzy’s first brush with driving trouble. Before Thursday’s ruling, he already had six points on his licence from a previous speeding offense. Adding six more points for the phone incident brought his total to 12 enough to trigger an automatic disqualification under UK driving laws.

In addition to the ban, Stormzy was hit with a fine of £2,010 (roughly $2,498). Let’s just say his wallet probably felt that one!

For those unfamiliar with UK rules, accumulating 12 penalty points within three years can result in disqualification, a lesson Stormzy has now learned the hard way.

