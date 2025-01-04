Jaywon Responds to Odumodu Blvck’s Criticism with Grace and Gratitude

Nigerian music veteran Jaywon has responded to criticism from fellow artist Odumodu Blvck, sparking an online buzz. Known for his timeless hit “Odun Yi” (translated as “This Year”), Jaywon has kept audiences grooving every New Year for over 13 years.

Despite its enduring popularity, the song has attracted its fair share of criticism and Jaywon is handling it like a pro.

Jaywon’s “Odun Yi” is a New Year anthem that has stood the test of time. But like any iconic track, it hasn’t been immune to trolling. Recently, Odumodu Blvck took to social media to poke fun at Jaywon, but in an unexpected twist, he claimed his trolling was actually a form of promotion.

“Every time I troll Jaywon, I promote him. You think I’m not aware? I love him,” Odumodu Blvck wrote on X (formerly Twitter). While some fans found the admission surprising, others weren’t buying it, criticizing Odumodu for his repeated jabs.

In response, Jaywon addressed his critics with style, embracing the nickname “African Mariah Carey” given to him by haters.

“A song that’s been playing strong for 13 years, and you think your hate today will stop it? Call me the African Mariah Carey if you want it’s a compliment,” Jaywon posted on X. His confident reply has been praised for its positivity and grace.

Despite the noise, Jaywon remains focused on the love and support from his fans. He expressed his gratitude, saying:

“After over a decade, we’re still here, still loved, and still supported, and for that, I’m endlessly grateful.”

Jaywon’s handling of the situation is a lesson in confidence and gratitude. Instead of letting negativity pull him down, he’s turned it into a celebration of his lasting relevance in the music scene.

