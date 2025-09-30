Stop Tinted Glass Enforcement Pending Court Ruling -NBA to Police

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has asked the police to stop enforcing the tinted glass permit policy until the court decides on its lawsuit challenging the measure.

In a statement on Tuesday, NBA Publicity Secretary Bridget Edokwe said enforcing the policy now would undermine the judicial process and possibly make the court’s eventual ruling meaningless.

However, the police maintained that only a court order can stop the enforcement, which is set to begin on October 2, 2025.

“Only a valid court order can halt the enforcement of an existing law. Serving court papers is not the same as a court order. Therefore, the enforcement of the Motor Vehicle Tinted Glass law will start as planned on Thursday, October 2, 2025,” a police spokesperson stated.