Sex Workers Must Pay Tax Under New Laws –Fiscal Policy Chairman

The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, has said that sex workers are required to pay tax under the new reform laws signed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking during a tax education lecture at a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Lagos, Oyedele explained that tax applies whenever money is earned in exchange for services.

He gave an example that if a sex worker offers services and gets paid, that income is taxable.

In a Video obtained by The News Chronicle on Tuesday, he stressed that Nigerian tax law does not distinguish between legal and illegal businesses.

“One thing about the tax law is that it does not ask whether what you are doing is legitimate or not; it only asks whether you have an income,” he said.

President Tinubu signed four new tax bills into law on June 26, 2025: the Nigeria Tax Act, Nigeria Tax Administration Act, Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Act, and the Joint Revenue Board Establishment Act.

Together, these laws, called the “Tax Acts Quartet,” are designed to widen the tax base and improve compliance across federal, state, and local governments.

Earlier, Tinubu appointed Taiwo Oyedele, Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader at PricewaterhouseCoopers, as chairman of the reform committee, which includes experts from both the private and public sectors.