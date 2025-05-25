Anambra Police Launch Probe into Gunmen Attack That Killed Four Family Members

The Anambra State Police Command on Friday announced a manhunt for gunmen who stormed a household in Ihiala Local Government Area and wiped out an entire family of four in a late-night attack that has left the entire community reeling in shock.

The horrifying incident, which occurred on Thursday night, May 22, 2025, at Ekwuru village in Isseke community, saw the killing of a prominent community elder, Ichie Kennedy Igboanugo, popularly known as Ichie Akuruoulo 1 of Isseke, alongside his wife and his two daughters.

Sources, whom our correspondent spoke with, said the attackers, suspected to be armed criminal elements, stormed the family compound and accused the man of leaking information to security operatives, particularly the military, concerning the activities of terror groups wreaking havoc in the area.

The attackers reportedly acted without mercy, executing the four victims on the spot and vanishing before local vigilantes or law enforcement could intervene.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Friday, the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, expressed deep concern over the gruesome nature of the attack, describing it as a cowardly act by desperate criminals resisting the ongoing joint security operations across parts of the state.

“Preliminary information reveals that the criminals unprovokedly attacked the elderly man and his family members.

“The family was later identified as Ichie Kennedy Igboanugo from Ekwuru Isseke (Ichie Akuruoulo 1 of Isseke). The bodies of the victims have been recovered and deposited at the morgue while investigations continue,” the statement read in part.

SP Ikenga further disclosed that the attack occurred amidst intensified onslaughts and clearance operations being jointly carried out by the Police, Military, and other security agencies aimed at flushing out criminal hideouts and restoring order in volatile communities.

He added that the operatives are already working on actionable intelligence and clues that may lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

The Police Spokesman further reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring justice for the slain family and restoring normalcy in the area.

The statement also assured that the Joint Security team has reinforced its presence in Isseke to forestall any further attacks and ensure public safety.

As of the time of this report, no arrests have been made, but the police have called on members of the public to volunteer any useful information that could aid in unmasking the assailants and ensuring justice for the innocent victims.