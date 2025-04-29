Spotify Pays Over $100 Million to Podcasters in Early 2025

Spotify has announced that it paid more than $100 million to podcasters around the world in the first quarter of 2025.

The company shared this update on Monday, revealing the payment figure for the first time in its history.

The Swedish streaming platform explained that the payments cover earnings from advertisements and income made through the Spotify Partner Programme.

This programme, launched earlier this year in selected countries, offers new ways for podcast creators to earn money from their work.

Spotify, which first introduced podcasts and other non-music content in 2015, has steadily expanded its investment in this area.

In 2019, the company acquired Gimlet Media, a well-known podcast production firm, showing a stronger focus on audio storytelling.

In 2024, Spotify achieved its first annual net profit of 1.1 billion euros.

The company is expected to release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on Tuesday.

Last year, Spotify generated a total revenue of 15.7 billion euros ($17.9 billion).

With this latest update, Spotify shows that it is giving more support to creators, offering them more chances to grow and benefit from their content on the platform.