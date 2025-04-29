26 Killed in Roadside Bomb Attack in Borno State

At least 26 people, including women and children, were killed on Monday after a roadside bomb exploded along the Rann Kala Balge to Gamboru Ngala road in Borno State.

According to reports, several civilian vehicles traveling from Rann, in Kala Balge Local Government Area, to Gamboru Ngala were hit by multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted along the road.

Security sources said that three other people were injured in the blast.

The convoy reportedly entered the area without knowing that explosives had been placed there. The devices were triggered by the movement of the vehicles, causing a deadly explosion and heavy casualties.

Emergency teams quickly arrived at the scene to evacuate the victims and provide medical help to the injured.

Security forces have sealed off the area and launched a clearance operation to prevent further attacks. The injured have been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.