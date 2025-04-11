Spanish Family and Pilot Killed in New York Helicopter Crash Over Hudson River

On Thursday, April 10, 2025, a helicopter crash occurred when a Bell 206 aircraft fell into the Hudson River, resulting in the deaths of all six passengers on board.

The victims include Agustín Escobar, 44, President of Siemens Spain; his wife, Merce Camprubí Montal, 42, a global marketing manager at Siemens Energy; and their three children, aged 4, 5, and 11.

The family was visiting from Barcelona, Spain, and arrived in New York earlier that day. The sixth victim was the helicopter’s pilot, a 36-year-old male whose identity has not yet been officially released.

Timeline of Events (local time)

2:59 p.m. – The helicopter departed from the Downtown Manhattan Heliport on its sixth flight.

3:08 p.m. – It reached approximately 1,000 feet near the George Washington Bridge before turning south along the New Jersey shoreline.

3:17 p.m. – The aircraft experienced an in-flight breakup and crashed into the Hudson River near Newport, Jersey City.

Eyewitness Accounts

Eyewitnesses described a chilling scene of the aircraft breaking apart in mid-air. Bruce Wall, a resident, said, “It was falling apart probably 15 feet before it actually fell… the tail whipped off and the propeller fell while it was falling.”

Dani Horbiak, who was nearby, reported hearing what sounded like “several gunshots in a row” before witnessing the crash. “It sounded like something breaking apart in the sky,” he said.

Rescue and Response

First responders from the NYPD and FDNY were on the scene within minutes. Four victims were pronounced dead at the site, while two others were transported to a local hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries. NYPD divers and marine units recovered the submerged wreckage later that evening with the aid of a floating crane.

Operator’s Statement and Possible Cause

Michael Roth, CEO of New York Helicopters, which operated the flight, expressed deep sorrow:

“We’re all devastated. Every employee in our company is devastated. My wife has not stopped crying.”

He noted that the pilot had radioed in before the crash, saying he was returning to the helipad to refuel. “It should have taken him about three minutes to arrive, but 20 minutes later, he didn’t arrive,” Roth said.

He added that, based on video of the crash, the helicopter’s main rotor blades appeared to be missing as it fell, a condition he had “never seen in 30 years” in the business.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched a joint investigation. Aviation attorney and former U.S. Marine Corps pilot Justin Green stated that video evidence suggests a catastrophic mechanical failure, possibly involving the main rotor striking the tail boom.

“They were dead the moment it failed. No pilot could’ve saved it. Once lift is gone, it’s like a stone falling,” said Green.

The helicopter, a Bell 206L-4 LongRanger IV built in 2004, had completed five other flights earlier that day. It was airborne for less than 18 minutes before crashing.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called the incident “an unimaginable tragedy,” extending condolences to the families of the victims. Siemens formally expressed deep sorrow and described the Escobar family as “highly respected and dearly loved members of our global team.”

The crash also prompted local travel and tour agencies to reassess safety measures and review mechanical maintenance protocols for sightseeing helicopters operating over the city.

As of this morning, recovery efforts have concluded, and investigators are focusing on analyzing debris and flight data to determine the precise cause of the rotor separation.

No foul play is suspected, and authorities urge the public to avoid speculation until the investigation is complete.