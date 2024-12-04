South Korean President Yoon Faces Impeachment After Martial Law Controversy

This week, South Korea has turned chaotic after President Yoon Suk Yeol imposed and rescinded martial law.

However, this has sparked widespread backlash, protests, and a motion for his impeachment.

The declaration of martial law late Tuesday night, justified by Yoon as necessary to eradicate “anti-state forces,” protect South Korea from “North Korea’s communist forces,” and safeguard South Korea’s constitutional order, marked the first decree since the nation transitioned to democracy in the 1980s.

The move temporarily placed media under military control, banned political activities, and saw military forces descend on the National Assembly.

The decree drew immediate condemnation from opposition lawmakers, protesters, and even members of Yoon’s party.

In an emergency session, 190 of the National Assembly’s 300 lawmakers voted to overturn the decree within hours of its announcement, forcing Yoon to comply under constitutional rules.

Senior presidential advisers and secretaries reportedly offered their resignations after the controversy. Opposition Democratic Party lawmakers labeled Yoon’s actions a “grave violation” of the constitution, calling for his immediate resignation or impeachment.

Han Dong-hoon, leader of Yoon’s People Power Party (PPP), broke ranks, criticizing the declaration as “wrong” and pledging to work with citizens to oppose it.

The martial law decree ignited protests outside the National Assembly, with demonstrators demanding Yoon’s arrest.

Though the military withdrew from the Assembly after parliament overturned the decree, tensions remain high, with many citizens voicing concerns about the president’s leadership and the implications for South Korea’s democracy.

On Wednesday, the Democratic Party submitted a motion to impeach Yoon, accusing him of rebellion and citing his martial law declaration as grounds for removal. The party described the move as a dangerous overreach and urged that it violated democratic principles.

South Korea’s allies, including the United States, have expressed concern over the developments. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell stated that Washington was monitoring the situation closely, while the White House confirmed it was not notified in advance of Yoon’s actions.

Deputy State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel emphasized the importance of peacefully resolving the situation within the rule of law.

Since taking office in 2022, Yoon has struggled to push his agenda through an opposition-controlled parliament. Critics argue that his martial law declaration reflects his inability to navigate South Korean politics.

President Yoon Suk Yeol’s wife, Kim Keon Hee, has also been at the center of multiple controversies that have drawn public criticism and contributed to a decline in the president’s popularity. :

In late 2023, a video published by the left-wing YouTube channel Voice of Seoul showed Kim Keon Hee accepting a Dior handbag valued at 3 million won ($2,200) from a pastor in September 2022.

The footage, reportedly recorded using a hidden camera in the pastor’s watch, sparked widespread outrage. Critics accused Kim of unethical behavior, while the president dismissed the incident as a “political maneuver” and initially refused to apologize. Kim’s behavior has drawn comparisons to historical figures known for their lavish lifestyles, with one leader in Yoon’s People Power Party likening her to Marie Antoinette.

In a televised apology, Yoon acknowledged that his wife should have “conducted herself better” but argued that her actions had been overly “demonized” and some claims were “exaggerated.” To address public concerns, Yoon announced plans to establish an office to oversee the First Lady’s official duties but rejected calls for a formal investigation into her activities.

The opposition Democratic Party has also accused Kim of manipulating stock prices. However, President Yoon vetoed a bill earlier in 2024 that sought to investigate these claims.

