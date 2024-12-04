Beyond big budgets

Nigerians are at that time of the year when budgets are flying around. In Enugu State, or example, the state governor, has presented a budget of N971bn, the highest in the history of the state, to the State House of Assembly. In Sokoto State, the governor has presented a budget of N526.88bn to the State House of Assembly. As the year trickles to a close, more state assemblies are expected to receive budgets from the executive.

It Is an understatement to say that the heart of any country beats around its budget. Budgets are key public tools for governments to outline income and expenditure for the captured year. Every good budget tries to capture everything that needs attention. To be left out of the budget is to be exiled from the plan for a given year.

Budgets also mirror the priority of their objects. A cursory glance at a budget should reveal the direction of its subject by illuminating the focus of its expenditure.

Nigeria’s budget culture is middling at best. The practice is to draw up a budget which usually takes months and inputs by different offices of government, present it and, upon approval, which is often a matter of course, release funds.

The trouble with budgets in Nigeria sets in once the funds have been released and monies begin to flow to contractors through different government agencies. It is precisely at that point that the challenges set in, with Nigeria’s notoriously high corruption levels doing the most damage. In a country used to shortcuts and kickbacks, the cuts typically begin from government offices with corrupt syndicates already entrenched in government offices ensuring that money leaves government coffers but is depleted before getting to the contractors who should do the jobs.

Many of them also run front companies, which they maneuver to ensure they are in the queue for such contracts.

For these contractors, the floodgates of no-show at all or shoddy jobs at best open once they receive these allocations. At the end of the day, Nigerians are left with extremely distressing situations of budgetary provisions and allocations but without commensurate performance.

Recently, rather than performing budgets, Nigerians have got used to padded budgets, a practice where the livewire of the country’s public expenditure is bloated with bogus projects by members of the executive and legislature with the sole purpose of diverting public funds and deceiving Nigerians.

The startling effect of these dysfunctional budgets is the stifling underdevelopment witnessed in many aspects of Nigerian life today.

Then, it must also be stressed that is never nearly enough to present large budgets to the legislature in ostentatious ceremonies. Beyond presentation, implementation must be monitored to the letter. What is at stake is not figures or facts but the welfare and well-being of millions of Nigerians.

Many Nigerians have been born, lived and died in a country that never really got to work. Countless Nigerians actually have had their lives brutally cut short by poor infrastructure, insecurity or poor healthcare directly traceable to poor implementation of the budget.

To right these wrongs, to give those who have survived an opportunity to have and share a different experience, those who draw up these budgets must ensure that the figures and facts embedded in them actually translate to tangible impacts in the lives of Nigerians.

Ike Willie-Nwobu,

Ikewilly9@gmail.com

