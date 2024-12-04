Sokoto Governor Pledges Collaboration with AANI for State Development

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu has reaffirmed his commitment to working with the state chapter of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) to drive development initiatives.

The governor made this promise on Wednesday during a courtesy visit by the association to his office, highlighting the diverse expertise of its members as a valuable asset for the state.

“We have invested significantly in sponsoring your attendance at the National Institute, and we expect you to use your experience to contribute meaningfully to the state’s progress,” Aliyu stated.

He also emphasized his administration’s support for the institute, citing the recent donation of two vehicles to its Muslim community as part of efforts to strengthen collaboration.

The governor assured the association of open communication channels to address development issues effectively.

Chairman of Sokoto AANI, Shehu Usman Ladan, commended the governor for his achievements in areas such as security, water supply, social welfare, and infrastructure.

“Your Excellency, we appreciate the progress across various sectors and are ready to work with you to further enhance the state’s development,” Ladan said.

He also expressed gratitude for the appointment of AANI members to key government positions, including Aminu Haliru Dikko as Chief of Staff and Gandi Umar Muhammad as Senior Special Assistant on Administration and Legal Matters.

