My Father Destroyed My Life While Helping Others” – Kemi Olunloyo Opens Up in Emotional Video

Veteran journalist Kemi Olunloyo has once again spoken out about the pain and hurt she feels following the death of her father, former Oyo State governor, Omololu Olunloyo.

In a deeply emotional video shared on her social media page, Kemi broke down in tears as she accused her late father of turning his back on her while allegedly supporting other children he had outside of wedlock.

According to her, while her father opened doors and created opportunities for others, he blocked every chance she had to succeed.

“He destroyed my life while helping others,” she cried.

“I wanted to go into politics, I wanted to work in government parastatals, but he never helped us. Instead, he helped others, children he had outside.”

Kemi also opened up about a painful past incident where a woman named Funke and her mother allegedly beat her, leaving her with bruises. She said her father told her to come to him, but never truly wanted to help her.

Despite earning degrees and a master’s in journalism and other fields to make her father proud, Kemi said her efforts were ignored.

“He supported other children who became journalists, but never acknowledged my own achievements. He even went as far as telling governors not to help me.”

Now 60 years old, Kemi revealed that she lives in a one-room apartment and felt forgotten even on her birthday, as no one called or sent her good wishes.

In earlier posts, she had declared that she no longer considers herself part of the Olunloyo family, expressing how deeply hurt she feels by years of rejection.

Fans have since taken to the comment section to console her, encouraging her to stay strong and focus on healing.