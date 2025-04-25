South-East Must Strategically Align with Federal Government –Rep. Kalu

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has called on the people of the South-East to strategically position themselves by aligning with the federal government to unlock greater opportunities for the region.

In a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Livinus Nwabughiogu, on Friday in Abuja, Kalu emphasized the importance of synergy between the region and the central government to ensure sustainable development and inclusion.

Kalu, who represents Bende Federal Constituency in Abia State, recently launched the Renewed Hope Partners (RHPs) in Umuahia — an initiative designed to support President Bola Tinubu’s second term aspirations while translating his administration’s gains into tangible benefits for the South-East.

“As we approach the midpoint of President Bola Tinubu’s tenure, the South-East must align decisively with the centre.

RHPs are a formidable vehicle that is demonstrating our seriousness for this cause by translating the national achievements of President Bola Tinubu’s administration into regional gains.

By delivering majority votes for Mr President in 2027, `Ndi Igbo’ (people of the South-East) will fundamentally improve our economy, empower our youths and bridge the development gap in our zone.

Now, RHPs must channel these achievements into electoral victories, ensuring the South-East people sit at the heart of Nigeria’s RHPs as we expect more from the current administration,” Kalu stated.

He noted that by taking these political conversations into every home, the RHPs would help translate policies into widespread support and secure the zone’s place in the future of governance.

Kalu disclosed that the Renewed Hope Council would be launched across all local governments in the South-East and be linked with the outreach programmes of the South-East Development Commission (SEDC) to implement impactful grassroots projects.

“We will also align each of the seven pillars with local town hall campaigns, ensuring that every citizen sees the direct benefits of President Tinubu’s agenda,” he added.

Highlighting the accomplishments of the current administration, Kalu said Nigeria had recorded $50.8 billion in proposed investments, increased national revenue to N9.1 trillion, and achieved a GDP growth of 3.4% in 2024.

He noted that foreign remittances surged in the year, reaching approximately $23.4 billion—an impressive 61.1% year-on-year rise, with over $4.22 billion flowing in through official transfer operators between January and October.

“President Bola Tinubu has so far attracted proposed investments worth 50.8 billion US dollars into the country, citing record from the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment evidence that investors trust President Tinubu’s vision,’’ Kalu remarked.

He pointed to major infrastructure initiatives such as the revival of the Port Harcourt–Maiduguri rail line, which he said would connect economic hubs in Aba and Onitsha to the North, unlocking trade potentials estimated at N50 billion annually.

The Deputy Speaker also highlighted the significance of the newly established South-East Development Commission (SEDC), constituted in July 2024, which now has a functioning board and executive team to drive projects across the zone.

He further outlined initiatives ranging from housing development to agricultural support, such as fertilizer supply and access to modern farming equipment.

“Six geopolitical zone cities and 36 state-level estates will deliver over 100,000 homes, generating tens of thousands of construction jobs across Nigeria,” he stated.