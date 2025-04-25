Makinde Urges Corps Members to Prepare for Adulthood Responsibilities

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has called on corps members deployed to the state to prepare themselves for the responsibilities that come with adulthood. He made this call in Iseyin on Friday during the commencement of the 2025 Batch A Stream I Orientation Course of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Speaking on his behalf, Mrs. Kudirat Mustapha, the Director of Youth Development at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, urged the corps members to approach their training with an open mind and a commitment to make their service year both productive and unforgettable.

“It is time for you all to realise that the future and survival of our beloved country rest on your shoulders. As sophisticated, energetic, able, learned and enlightened minds, do not join the bandwagon of negativity. You have the responsibility to be optimistic about the progress and success of our nation despite our current challenges,” he remarked.

Governor Makinde encouraged the corps members to engage with their host communities, urging them to learn about, appreciate, and respect the local cultures and traditions. He reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering dedication to ensuring the safety and security of all residents in the state.

“It is pertinent to let you know that you will experience the pluralistic nature of our country here, therefore, endeavor to cohabit peacefully, accommodate and tolerate others. Always remember our diversity is our identity and understanding binds us together as a nation. Though, you shall find yourselves in a totally new environment, it should be taken as an avenue to make new friends and break new grounds. Oyo State is totally safe, peaceful and habitable for all and sundry, irrespective of your cultural background, religion and tribe,” the governor added.

In the same vein, Mr. Abel Odoba, the NYSC State Coordinator, encouraged the corps members to respect the traditions of their host communities and actively contribute to their development. He also urged them to take advantage of the newly approved N77,000 monthly allowance and the improved welfare measures under the new Director-General of NYSC.

“Be proactive, resourceful, and responsible. Let your conduct reflect the high standards of the NYSC scheme and the renewed hope that this new leadership embodies. Be ambassadors of excellence, not just for NYSC, but for your families, your alma mater, and our dear nation,” Mr. Odoba stated.

Additionally, the Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Iyabo Yerima, administered the Oath of Allegiance to the 2,813 corps members who will serve in the state for the mandatory one-year national service.