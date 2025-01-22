Someone Did It- Justin Bieber on Unfollowing Wife

It seems like all is not well in Bieber-land! Fans and followers were left stunned when they noticed American singer and songwriter Justin Bieber had unfollowed his wife, Hailey Bieber, on social media.

The shock came just months after the couple celebrated the arrival of their first child.

Naturally, the internet went into detective mode. Fans and celebrities alike began speculating about what could have caused the apparent rift. Could there be trouble in their picture-perfect relationship?

Before the rumors could gain more traction, Justin quickly stepped in to set the record straight. According to him, his account was hacked, and the mysterious unfollowing was not his doing.

Crisis averted at least for now. Well not all as the post dismissing the rumours was deleted just hours after it was posted.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Justin’s social media actions have sparked conversations. Just recently, he also unfollowed Usher, a man he once described as a father figure.

This has fans wondering if there’s more going on behind the scenes.

