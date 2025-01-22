Ganduje Visits Niger State Governor Over Dikko Tanker Explosion

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, received the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on a condolence visit following the recent tanker explosion at Dikko Junction.

The APC National Chairman, accompanied by members of the National Working Committee (NWC) and other party leaders, met with Governor Bago at the Niger State liaison office in Abuja.

During the visit on Tuesday, Dr. Ganduje expressed his sympathies to the government and people of Niger State, describing the incident as a tragic and avoidable disaster. He highlighted how human actions at the accident scene contributed to the loss of lives.

He extended the APC National body’s condolences and prayed for the souls of the deceased, speedy recovery for the injured, and comfort for their families.

Dr. Ganduje also addressed the issue of banditry in Niger State, commending Governor Bago for his efforts to enhance security.

He emphasized the importance of sustained military operations to reclaim the forests used by bandits as hideouts.

Additionally, he proposed collaboration between the Federal and State governments to develop institutions within the forests to promote positive activities in the area.

The APC National Chairman praised Governor Bago’s achievements in infrastructure development, especially ongoing road projects, and prayed for the success of his administration.

In his response, Governor Bago thanked Dr. Ganduje and his team for the visit, acknowledging its significance.

He stated that measures were being introduced to raise awareness and discourage people from collecting fuel from tankers involved in accidents.

The governor also renewed his call for the Federal Government to expedite the completion of the Minna-Suleja road to ease traffic congestion.

He expressed his gratitude for Dr. Ganduje’s guidance and assured him of his administration’s continued support and loyalty.

