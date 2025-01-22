I Will Fight Anambra’s Insecurity With Street Intelligence as a Street General- APC Guber Aspirant, Ukachukwu

The frontline aspirant of the All Progressives Congress in the upcoming Anambra 2025 Governorship Election, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, has vowed to develop a homegrown solution to address the rising insecurity in Anambra State if elected governor.

Ukachukwu, a renowned philanthropist and business mogul, made the vow in a chat with newsmen in Osumenyi, in Nnewi South Council Area of the state, while reacting to the numerous cases of kidnapping, killings, and other heinous crimes in the state.

He believes the situation has gone out of hand because the state’s current leadership is not in tune with the details of how things work, especially at the local levels, and as such, has only proffered solutions alien to the problems.

He said that God has blessed him with the gift of emotional intelligence and street credibility. Harnessing the collaborating efforts of security institutions and agencies, he will be able to provide workable solutions that will permanently reduce the incidences of crime in the state.

Ukachukwu noted that security matters are very sensitive and require a high level of secrecy. However, he noted that the non-kinetic approaches will constitute the bulk of the comprehensive package he will roll out if elected to arrest the insecurity situation.

According to him, his administration will focus on providing myriad avenues for positive engagement of youths, which will significantly reduce the number of errant youths who insist on criminality.

“It is important that Ndi Anambra understand what we are faced with, and which I attribute to the sustained neglect of the young people by successive governments.

“Now, many youths have found vocations in all kinds of crimes, making huge amounts of money.

“This, we must discourage by not just being decisive in dealing with criminals when caught to reduce the appeal of crime, but also by opening vistas of gainful opportunities for the young people,” he noted.

Ukachukwu, who prides himself on being a street general, expressed confidence that he understands how to grow wealth and deploy it to impact lives. He added that with his expertise in various kinds of businesses and his widespread contacts, he will now leverage the powers of the state to attract investments that will create jobs and wealth opportunities for the people.

The astute politicians promised to harness the collaborating efforts of security institutions and agencies, locally and nationally, to fight insecurity on the kinetic aspect.

He also vowed to entrench a mentorship and adoption model in growing businesses owned by young entrepreneurs across the state.

“Under this initiative, we will see accomplished business leaders mentor and adopt young entrepreneurs who are starting up, providing them support and other needed assistance.

“This will be similar to the Apprenticeship Business Model, but will be unique, in that the processes are duly streamlined,” he said.

The business mogul noted that as Igbos, “Our people must return to the communal system of living where everyone supports each other’s growth.”

According to him, the widening gap between the rich and the poor remains a driving motive for the perpetration of all kinds of crimes in the region.

“If you look, you will notice that those being kidnapped are people who are thought to be wealthy. The reason is that the criminal feels he needs to steal from you to grow and measure up to your standard.

“What if we begin to create a system where the wealthy supports the growth of the poor, financially, education-wise or through any other means?

“As a street general, I understand the language of the street and will definitely answer if elected governor,” Ukachukwu enthused.