Some Politicians Planning PDP, Labour-Style Crisis in ADC – Bolaji Abdullahi

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused some political agents of plotting to destabilize the party, just as has happened to the PDP, Labour Party, and SDP.

Speaking to journalists on Saturday in Abuja, the ADC interim national publicity secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the party would listen to members with genuine grievances but would not tolerate those with hidden agendas.

“Some leaders resigned willingly, while others raised complaints that we have already addressed. But when people act with the aim of destabilizing the party, we cannot keep appeasing them,” Abdullahi said.

He stressed that the ADC remains united and not divided, noting that its new leadership emerged from the party’s 99th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, which was observed by INEC.

According to him, the recognition by INEC confirms the legitimacy of the new leadership. “Now, Senator David Mark and Mr. Rauf Aregbesola can legitimately sign and issue membership cards,” he added.

Abdullahi dismissed claims by the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, who described the leadership as “an assemblage of retired politicians.” He argued that Kachikwu is no longer a member of the ADC and therefore has no authority to comment on the party’s affairs.

He also said the party’s poor showing in the recent by-election should not be used to measure its strength, insisting that the ruling party would be surprised in future contests.

Meanwhile, Abdullahi urged the ruling government to present accurate figures on appointments, projects, and programs. Asked if four years was enough to assess the administration, he said the real concern was the government’s direction, not just the time in office.