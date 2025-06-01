Soludo Cannot use Tinubu to Campaign Against Us -Anambra APC Guber Candidate, Ukachukwu

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC for the upcoming Governorship Election in Anambra State, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, has berated Governor Chukwuma Soludo over what he described as an attempt to use his relationship with President Bola Tinubu to whittle the influence of the APC ahead of the November 8 Election.

Prince Ukachukwu stated this on Saturday during a reception organized for him and his running mate, Iyom Uche Ekwunife, at the Chinua Achebe Airport, Umueri, after he arrived in the state having received the party’s flag and mandate from President Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa earlier this week.

Soludo had earlier this month hosted President Tinubu, who came to commission some of his projects. The ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in the state, has ever since, been propagating the narrative that the governor and the President were working together.

But, in his speech during the reception, Ukachukwu insisted that the President was a committed party man and would not engage in such unwholesome anti-party activity as supporting an opposition party’s candidate against his own.

According to him, Tinubu is of the APC, and Soludo cannot use him (Tinubu) against his own party (APC).

Ukachukwu maintained that Soludo was only seeking the President’s endorsement because he does not have anything on the ground to show the Anambra people.

“I’m back with a message from President Ahmed Tinubu to all of us in the APC. The message is simple ‘Go and bring me Anambra.’ Anambra cannot afford to be backward when issues of Nigeria are being discussed.

“APGA is not working, and we must get it right now. We are Tinubu, Tinubu is us, and we are APC. We will win the election landslide. APC is our party, and Tinubu is our president. We will not rig the election, we will win the election clean and clear,” he asserted.

Describing Soludo as a political toddler who has never contested and won any election on his own, Ukachukwu claimed that Soludo’s election in 2021 was solely done by his predecessor, Chief Willie Obiano.

He accused Soludo of abandoning all those Obiano used to work for his election, and only seeking their support now that he is seeking reelection.

The APC governorship flagbearer urged the party faithful to go all out and bring out the voters who will vote for APC in the governorship election.

“It’s over for APGA in Anambra State. Soludo is now very desperate and dropping names and reaching out to stakeholders belatedly. Soludo has never won any election in his life, Obiano won it for him three years ago. The November 8 governorship election will show him that he is just floating,” he stressed.

In his remarks, the Anambra State APC chairman, Chief Basil Ejidike noted that Gov Soludo and his APGA supporters were celebrating a fake self-alliance with APC two weeks earlier when the President visited the State in his capacity as the nation’s President.

He noted that the celebration of the APGA faithful died a natural death with the arrival of Ikukuoma.

According to Ejidike, “Asiwaju Tinubu has confirmed the candidature of Ikukuoma, who will lead Anambra to the real center,” he said.

The APC guber candidate also used the occasion to unveil his running mate, Sen Uche Ekwunife, who thanked the people for turning out en masse to receive her and her principal.