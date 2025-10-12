spot_img
Soldier Kills Wife, Commits Suicide Inside Wawa Military Barracks in Niger State

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

A tragic incident occurred on Saturday at the Wawa Military Cantonment in New Bussa, Kainji, Niger State, where a soldier identified as Lance Corporal Femi Akinleye reportedly killed his wife, Blessing, before taking his own life.

 

The Wawa Cantonment, which has for years been used to detain hundreds of Boko Haram suspects, became the scene of the shocking event around 11:30 a.m.

 

According to a military signal, Akinleye, who was serving with the 22 Armoured Brigade of the Nigerian Army and was on barracks duty, shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself inside their apartment at Block 15, Room 24, within the barracks.

 

The report stated: “At about 11:30 a.m. on October 11, 2025, Lance Corporal Akinleye Femi of 221 Battalion, Wawa Cantonment, who was on barracks duty, was reported to have killed his wife, Blessing, before shooting himself. Both bodies have been deposited at the 221 Battalion Medical Reception Station. Investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the incident.”

 

The motive behind the act is still unknown. However, repeated cases of suicide among Nigerian military personnel have raised serious concerns about the mental health and psychological well-being of soldiers, especially those deployed in the fight against terrorism in the northern region.

 

Some soldiers have previously complained about poor welfare, long periods without rotation, and harsh treatment from their superiors. Many said they suffer from depression and post-traumatic stress disorder due to the conditions of service.

 

There have also been allegations of corruption within the army, which some personnel claim has worsened morale and affected the fight against terrorism.

 

The Nigerian Army has yet to issue an official statement on the latest tragedy, but investigations are ongoing.

Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
