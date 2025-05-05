Social Media Influencer Young Cee Arrested by EFCC for Naira Abuse

Muhammed Kabir Sa’ad, a social media content creator known as Young Cee, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Kaduna for allegedly abusing the Nigerian currency.

According to a statement released by the EFCC on Monday, Young Cee was seen in a video posted on his TikTok and Instagram accounts throwing Naira notes on the ground and stepping on them.

In the same video, he challenged the EFCC in Hausa, daring them to arrest him if they could.

After the video went viral, EFCC operatives launched an investigation and tracked him down in the Tudun Wada area of Kaduna. He was arrested and taken to the Kaduna Zonal Office of the Commission for questioning.

The EFCC confirmed that Young Cee will be charged in court once the investigation is complete.