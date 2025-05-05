Seun Kuti Escapes Stray Bullet in U.S. Hotel Room

Popular Nigerian musician, Seun Kuti, has shared a terrifying experience while in the United States after a stray bullet pierced through the window of his hotel room.

The Afrobeat singer took to his Instagram to post a video showing the damage caused by the bullet, leaving many of his fans shocked and concerned.

In the video, Seun Kuti can be heard expressing his disbelief. He said, “Tell me you are in America without telling me you are in America. I am in my hotel room just chilling and boom, this happened.”

He also made a remark about how such incidents contradict the perception of America as a “civilized” country, clearly shaken by the close call.

Fortunately, the artist was not hurt, but the incident has raised questions about safety and gun violence in the United States.