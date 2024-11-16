Soccer Award 2024: Ademola Lookman to Battle 32 Others for Award

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman has been shortlisted for the 2024 Globe Soccer Award and will compete against 32 other players in Europe for the prestigious honor.
Ademola Lookman’s terrific performances this year for both club and country have earned him recognition on the big stage, making him the only Nigerian included in the 33-man shortlist for the Globe Soccer Best Men’s Player of the Year Award.
The list also includes these players whose impact this year has been phenomenal:
Nicolò Barella, Jude Bellingham, Hakan Çalhanoglu, Dani Carvajal, Artem Dovbyk, Phil Foden, Antoine Griezmann, Alejandro Grimaldo, Viktor Gyökeres, Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Toni Kroos, Robert Lewandowski, Emiliano Martínez, Lautaro Martínez, Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, Dani Olmo, Cole Palmer, Rodrigo, Rodrygo, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bukayo Saka, Mohamed Salah, William Saliba, Federico Valverde, Vinícius Júnior, Vitinha, Nico Williams, Florian Wirtz, Granit Xhaka, and Lamine Yamal.
The award, which is in its 15th edition, will be held on December 27th alongside the 19th Dubai International Sports Conference in partnership with the Dubai Sports Council.
All award categories include:
Best Men’s Player
Best Women’s Player
Best Men’s Club
Best Women’s Club
Best Coach
Best Midfielder
Best Forward
Emerging Player
Best Agent
Best Sporting Director
Best Middle East Player
Best Middle East Club