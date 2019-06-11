Six lawmakers decamp to PDP in Imo

Six lawmakers of the Imo State House of Assembly, on Monday, decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The lawmakers announced their defections in a letter they addressed to the Speaker and read by the clerk of the House during plenary.

Five of them dumped the Action Alliance (AA), while the sixth person was a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The AA lawmakers who decamped to the PDP are: Mike Iheanaetu (Aboh Mbaise), Victor Onyewuchi (Owerri West), Ken Agbim (Ahiazu Mbaise) Lloyd Chukwuemeka (Owerri North) and Bruno Ukoha (Ezinihittte Mbaise)

Chiji Collins (Isiala Mbano) defected from APGA to PDP.