Six lawmakers decamp to PDP in Imo

By
Emmanuel Anthony
-
56

Six lawmakers of the Imo State House of Assembly, on Monday, decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The lawmakers announced their defections in a letter they addressed to the Speaker and read by the clerk of the House during plenary.

Five of them dumped the Action Alliance (AA), while the sixth person was a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The AA lawmakers who decamped to the PDP are: Mike Iheanaetu (Aboh Mbaise), Victor Onyewuchi (Owerri West), Ken Agbim (Ahiazu Mbaise) Lloyd Chukwuemeka (Owerri North) and Bruno Ukoha (Ezinihittte Mbaise)

Chiji Collins (Isiala Mbano) defected from APGA to PDP.

