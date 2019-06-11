Presidential Tribunal dismisses petition against Buhari’s victory

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) has dismissed a petition challenging the victory of by President Muhammadu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the presidential election.

The Coalition for Change (C4C) and its presidential candidate, Geff Chizee Ojinika, had filed the petition marked: CA/PEPTL/003/2019, in which they complained of unlawful exclusion or misrepresentation and sought the cancellation of the election and the conduct of a fresh presidential election.

The petitioners had complained that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) printed CC and against its actual acronym of C4C, a development, they claimed worked to their disadvantage.

Their lawyer, Obed Agu, however on Monday announced that the petitioners were no longer interested in prosecuting the petition.

Agu applied to withdraw the petition, an application the tribunal granted, in the absence of any objection from lawyers to other parties to the petition.

The tribunal, now headed by Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba (the Presiding Justice of Lagos division of the Court of Appeal), proceeded to dismiss the petition.