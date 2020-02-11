Six killed in suicide blast in Kabul

A suicide bomber killed six people near a military academy in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Tuesday, the interior ministry said.

The bombing took place near the government-run defence university, the Marshal Fahim Military Academy, at the beginning of the morning rush hour.

Along with the six, two civilians and four military personnel – killed, 12 other people, including five civilians, were wounded in the attack, said Nasrat Rahimi, the Ministry of Interior spokesman.

The Taliban has however denied any involvement in the attack. “It wasn’t our work,” said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in a text message to Reuters.

The academy, modelled after European war colleges to train Afghan cadets, has been the scene of several attacks in the past, including an Islamic State-claimed assault last May.