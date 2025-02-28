Normalcy, Economic Activities Gradually Returning to Owerre-Ezukala, Orumba South LGA – Community Leader, Madu

A community leader in Anambra State, Barr. Nonso Madu believes Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s giant strides in the area of security will continue to yield better results as long as the people rally around the governor.

Barr. Madu was speaking to newsmen after he paid a courtesy visit to the Governor at the Governor’s Lodge in Amawbia.

Recall that Soludo was in Orumba South recently, during which he called on communities in the Council Area to brace and support the state government’s new security initiative. The initiative is already taking the fight to the criminal camps in the area.

The legal luminary, in a chat with newsmen, explained that the visit was to thank the governor for the ongoing security operation in Owerre-Ezukala, Ogbunka, and Umunze in Orumba South Local Government Area.

According to Madu, a native of Owerre-Ezukala, normalcy has gradually returned to the community since the security operation commenced, and the people are now confident about going about their normal businesses.

Madu stated that the people of Owerre-Ezukala are happy with the governor’s efforts to restore order to the community and assured the Governor of his continued support.

“My visit today is to thank the governor for how he took the fight to these criminals’ den in our community.

“Before now, the town had become a ghost of itself and many of its illustrious sons and daughters had absconded to live elsewhere because the community was not safe.

“But since the governor launched the Udo Ga Achi initiative, with the introduction of the relevant laws backing the operation, things are looking good and the people are feeling safer now.

“This is governance at its best, where the government is responsive and takes decisive steps to address the teething challenges facing the people,” he posited.

Barr Madu, who ran for Governorship on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, during the 2025 Governorship Election, expressed the people of Owerre-Ezukala’s willingness to assist the government in flushing out the criminal elements that have set up crime camps in the bushes in the community.

He further congratulated Gov. Soludo on winning the prestigious Sun Newspaper Man of the Year award for his outstanding achievements in Anambra state.

Madu expressed the hope that the award will spur him to continue doing more to improve the lives of Anambra residents and citizens.