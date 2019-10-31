Signs Of Financial Abuse- A Form Of Abuse We Never Know

When most people think of domestic abuse, the first thing that comes to mind is likely verbal abuse and physical assault. But what about financial abuse? Oh! You think a partner can’t abuse the other financially? Well, keep on reading to find out some of the signs that show how most people abuse their partners financially.

They tell you to quit your job;

I am sure you know that is a common story. A man who is probably suffering from low self esteem because his wife earns more than him suddenly tells her to quit the job and focus on grooming the children with the promise that he will always give her an allowance. This is purely financial abuse. Any man urging you o or demanding that you quit your job or preventing you from working is financially abusing you. you must not wait to be physically or verbally abused before you know you are in an abusive relationship.

They control all your income;

When your partner might explain that giving you a set amount of money will help keep your family on track financially. But slowly, the allowance becomes smaller and smaller and before you know it, you are asking for money and being refused. That is also one of the signs of financial abuse.

They get upset when you spend money.

If your partner gets upset or angry or complains whenever you spend money – whether it is their money, your own money or shared couple money, it is financial abuse especially if you have started living in fear of their reaction.

They control all your credit cards.

If your partner is refusing to allow you access to credit cards or bank accounts, it is financial abuse. Your partner is seizing authority over you and not viewing you as an equal, nor trusting you enough to spend money in a healthy manner.

They take advantage of your generosity;

Let’s say you are a very generous person, you easily give but your partner seems to be taking advantage of that, which is a financial abuse. Don’t get me wrong, it is perfectly okay to support your partner if they are not financially buoyant enough but they should be doing something to compensate. People who are immature may see the relationship as a financial support and does nothing to support themselves which might make the other person feel used. And to be honest, they are really used.