Side Hustles That Are Actually Wasting Your Time (And What to Do Instead)

Not all side hustles are created equal. While many promise extra cash and financial freedom, some drain your time, energy, and money with little return.

If you’re trying to make clever use of your free time, it’s essential to know which side hustles are worth it and which ones you should avoid.

Here’s a breakdown of common time-wasters and better alternatives that pay off.

1. Online Surveys for Cash

Why it’s a waste: Very low pay, time-consuming, and you give away personal data.

What to do instead: Try freelance microtasks like writing, editing, or data entry on platforms such as Upwork or Fiverr. They pay more for your time.

2. Dropshipping Without a Niche

Why it’s a waste: Too much competition, low profit margins, and supplier issues.

What to do instead: Create a digital product like an ebook, online course, or a Canva template. These have higher profit potential and no inventory issues.

3. Becoming a Social Media Influencer Without a Strategy

Why it’s a waste: Takes a lot of time to grow and won’t earn much without a clear niche or plan.

What to do instead: Use your social media to build authority in a specific area, then offer services or consulting.

4. Delivering for Food Apps (in some areas)

Why it’s a waste: Expenses like fuel and car maintenance add up, and pay can be unpredictable.

What to do instead: Learn a simple online skill like basic graphic design or video editing and work from home with more control over your income.

5. Selling Low-Quality T-Shirts on Print-on-Demand Sites

Why it’s a waste: The market is oversaturated, and repeat customers are rare.

What to do instead: Create custom merchandise for small local businesses or specific communities where you can build loyal buyers.

6. Multi-Level Marketing (MLM) Schemes

Why it’s a waste: Most people lose money, which usually means pressuring their friends and family.

What to do instead: Start a service-based business, such as virtual assistance, tutoring, or social media management, where you have more control and transparency.

Better Alternatives That Work