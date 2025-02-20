Shun Political interests, Support Anambra’s Security Initiative, Ohaneze Ndigbo Urges Politicians, Stakeholders

Political parties, politicians, and all critical stakeholders in Anambra State have been urged to rally forces on a nonpartisan basis to support the genuine efforts of the Chukwuma Soludo administration to restore security in the state.

The President of the Anambra State Chapter of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, made the call after the inaugural meeting of the chapter’s new executives in Awka.

Many criticisms greeted the Udo Ga Achi security initiative and the Anambra Homeland Security Law launched by Governor Soludo.

However, Okpalaezeukwu believes now is not the time for bickering but a time to unite and battle the insecurity to a halt, as it is an ill wind that blows no one any good, calling on people of the state to support the Governor Chukwuma Soludo-led government in its ongoing fight against insecurity in the state.

He said the new leadership of the apex Igbo socio-cultural group would leverage Ndigbo’s core values to reshape the people’s mindset toward tackling the state’s prevailing security situation.

He said, “We met to deliberate on crucial matters in readiness for the task ahead. Going forward, people should expect a new Ohaneze Ndigbo which is going to be different from what it used to be.

“We’ll be capitalizing on the core values of Ndigbo to ensure we reform the mindset of our people, especially as it concerns security which is everyone’s responsibility.

“We’ll ensure all hands are on deck in tandem with the core values of Ndigbo in order to achieve better society in the state.

“Ohaneze is going to play the non-kinetic role of ensuring absolute security of lives and property in the state. We’ll ensure adequate sensitization, engagement and mobilization of Ndị Anambra to bring all together.

“We shall be engaging them towards being conscious of security as well as participate actively at their respective kindred, villages, communities and local governments towards contributing to a better society.”

Acknowledging the challenges that characterize electioneering period which the state would soon be witnessing, Okpalezeukwu cautioned against any actions capable of creating tension and anarchy.

“It’s an election year, and we’re foreseeing the challenges of anarchy and crisis. Many of these insecurity seems to be politically motivated.

“We therefore seize this opportunity to call on Ndị Anambra, to come together, irrespective of your party, religion and support the incumbent governor of the state on security matters.

“Nobody is immune to insecurity. It’s either you’re affected or infested. If it doesn’t happen to you directly, it can indirectly.

“That’s why we need to come together on a non-partisan basis and support Soludo in his efforts to rid the state of criminals and establish a lasting peace, serenity and stability in the state,” he added.

Also speaking, the body’s publicity secretary, Hon Uzo Ekemezie, expressed the new leadership’s readiness to extend the olive branch to those who contested the election with them.