Should Men Really Have Sex With Their Partner 12 To 15 Times Every Week According to Joro Olumofin?

So, I was strolling online days back and I came across a post by our popular relationship adviser, Joro Olumofin. This time around, Joro advised men to give their partners good sex about 12 to 15 times in a week. According to him, most men have been failing in their duties and this has affected the smooth-running of their homes.

In his words,

“Men it is your duty to give your wife or girlfriend sex 12-15 times a week, every GIVEN week. A lot of women are suffering in silence in their relationships because of SEXUAL MALNOURISHMENT, lugubriously when a woman asks for more sex it’s either she’s pulverizing a man’s ego or she’s a “hoe”. If you’re sexually occupying your woman sexually 12-15 times every week. You won’t have time to occupy other women. Also if you can’t do this you shouldn’t be in a relationship”.

Lol, when I read the post, the first question that came to my mind was, “Does that mean men don’t have other important things doing? Like, how is it possible to have sex with your partner 12 to 15 times every week? What if it is a long distance relationship?

Personally, I think there are other things to worry about and work on when it comes to relationship. Some guys seriously don’t know how to communicate with their partners or how to be intimate with them. Sex isn’t the only form of intimacy in relationships. You brag about “penising” your woman real good but do you know the things that set her soul on fire? Do you make her feel loved? How supportive are you in her career? What impact do you have in her life? When last did you have a heart-to-heart talk with her?

Respect, consideration, intimacy and communication- I think these are the most important aspects of a relationship. Sex is just an icing. Besides if you communicate well with your woman, there is no way she wouldn’t open up to you whenever she is in the mood to have sex. All these lies in communication.

So, yeah, I am really not in support of Joro’s advice. What about you? What do you think? Should men really be having sex with their girlfriends or wives 12 to 15 times every week?