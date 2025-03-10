Husband Scarcity To Worsen In Plateau As State Loses 14 Men To Prison

The Kaduna Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested fourteen suspected internet fraudsters.

In a statement today, the EFCC said the suspects were arrested in K-Vom and Rayfield areas in Jos, Plateau State on Saturday March 8, l 2025 following credible intelligence on their suspected involvement in internet-related activities.

The commission said items recovered from them include five laptops, 13 phones and two power banks.

According to the commission, the suspects will be charged in court upon the conclusion of the investigations.